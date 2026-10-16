Brazil approves 40-hour workweek reform, guarantees 2 days off without salary cuts

Brazil's Congress has approved a constitutional amendment reducing the maximum working week from 44 to 40 hours, while guaranteeing employees two days off every week without a salary cut. Brazil's Congress passed a major labour reform that reduced weekly working hours from 44 to 40 without salary cuts. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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The reform, described as the country's most significant change to working hours since 1988, is expected to benefit more than 30 million workers, particularly those currently working six days a week, according to the BBC.

The Senate approved the measure on Wednesday by 75 votes to one, following its passage through the lower house in May.

Political battle ahead of presidential run-off The vote comes ahead of Brazil's 25 October presidential run-off between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, secured 47% in the first round, against Lula's 45.2%.

Despite previously opposing the reform, Bolsonaro voted in favour of it after acknowledging its popularity.

"Most Brazilian workers ‌want to ⁠see the end of the six-day workweek, so I'm going to vote in favour of ending it," he said.

He had earlier criticised the proposal as an "opportunistic" election strategy. Lula, meanwhile, called his rival's change of position "electoral opportunism".

Lula welcomed the amendment, saying it would allow people to spend more time away from work.

"It means more time to live, rest, be with family, watch your children grow up, look after yourself and enjoy life," he wrote on social media.

What changes for Brazilian workers? The shorter working week will be introduced gradually. After an initial two-month period, the weekly limit will fall to 42 hours, before dropping to 40 hours a year later.

For workers juggling employment and household responsibilities, the extra time off could bring substantial relief.

Luciana de Almeida, 36, a supermarket cashier in Rio de Janeiro, currently works six days a week while raising three children alone.

She told BBC Brasil that the change would "make a lot of difference" because her only weekly day off is often spent on household chores.

"My body, and my mind in particular, are very tired," she said.

"I need time with my daughters, have some leisure time, or even just some time resting at home."

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A nationwide survey found that nearly 70% of Brazilians supported shortening the working week. Supporters say the overhaul could improve work-life balance across the country.