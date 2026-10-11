Jeff Bezos says AI could make 3-day workweeks and single-income households possible:‘It’s going to be difficult to hire people’

What if artificial intelligence allowed people to work fewer days while still earning enough to support their families? Amazon founder Jeff Bezos believes this could become possible as AI improves productivity and changes how businesses operate. Jeff Bezos shares his AI predictions for the future of work. (Bloomberg)

In an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, Bezos said AI-driven productivity could allow people to work fewer hours while still supporting their families. He suggested that some people may eventually be able to earn enough by working just three days a week, while more households could manage on a single income.

“Some people will decide, ‘I can support my family working three days a week.’ That’s what productivity in the economy means,” Bezos said.

He believes AI could help businesses produce more with fewer resources, potentially giving people greater flexibility over their working hours. Rather than viewing AI only as a threat to jobs, Bezos sees the technology as a way to improve living standards and reduce the amount of work needed to earn a living.

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However, his prediction does not mean that a three-day workweek is imminent. It depends on how productivity gains translate into wages, working hours and household incomes.

Why Bezos thinks single-income households could increase Bezos also suggested that rising productivity could make it easier for families to manage on one income instead of requiring both partners to work.

“You’re not going to need to have a two-earner household. If you want it, fine. If you don’t want to have it, one of the people might drop out,” he said.

Bezos believes these changes could even make hiring more difficult for employers, as people may feel less pressure to take on additional work.

“It’s going to be difficult to hire people,” he said, linking the potential challenge to an economy where people may have more freedom to choose how much they work.

What other tech leaders predict about AI and work Bezos is not the only technology leader who believes AI could shorten the working week. According to Fortune, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has suggested that AI could eventually make a four-day workweek possible, while JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has predicted that future generations could work three and a half days a week.

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Elon Musk has made a broader prediction, suggesting that advances in AI and robotics could make work optional within the next 10 to 20 years.

These are still predictions, and it remains to be seen how they will play out. While AI could help people get more work done in less time, its impact on jobs, salaries and working hours will depend on how businesses adopt the technology.