Why weekends don't fall on Saturday and Sunday everywhere: Countries with unusual working weeks

Weekends usually mean Saturday and Sunday off, followed by the familiar Monday morning return to work. But did you know that this routine is not followed everywhere? In several countries, Sunday is a regular working day, while others observe Friday as a weekly holiday. Some even have two non-consecutive days off. While most countries have Saturday-Sunday weekends, others follow different schedules, with some even offering three days off. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Uber CEO says he expects employees to respond to emails on weekends: 'Don’t come here if you want to coast’)

These differences reflect religious traditions, economic priorities and government policies.

Saudi Arabia: Friday and Saturday Saudi Arabia observes Friday and Saturday as its official weekend, with government offices operating from Sunday to Thursday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the country switched from a Thursday-Friday weekend in June 2013 to improve coordination with international markets and regional business partners.

Bangladesh and Qatar: Sunday is a working day Bangladesh follows a Sunday-to-Thursday working week, with Friday and Saturday designated as weekly holidays for government offices.

According to the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, an April 2026 government notification reaffirmed this arrangement.

Similarly, Qatar observes Friday and Saturday as weekly holidays. Under Amiri Decision No. 57 of 2025, the country's official working days run from Sunday to Thursday.

Brunei: Two separate days off Brunei has one of the more unusual working weeks.

According to the UK government's guidance on doing business in Brunei, government employees generally work from Monday to Thursday and again on Saturday, with Friday and Sunday off.

This means their two weekly rest days are not consecutive.

UAE: Three-day weekend in Sharjah The United Arab Emirates introduced a Saturday-Sunday weekend for federal government employees in January 2022.

However, Sharjah follows a different arrangement.

According to the UAE government's official website, Sharjah government employees work Monday to Thursday, enjoying a three-day weekend from Friday to Sunday.

(Also read: Uber CEO says he expects employees to respond to emails on weekends: 'Don’t come here if you want to coast’)

Nepal: A recent weekend change Nepal previously observed Saturday as its sole weekly government holiday.

However, in April 2026, the government introduced Saturday-Sunday weekends for government offices and educational institutions to reduce fuel consumption amid supply disruptions.

According to Radio Nepal, authorities reaffirmed the arrangement in June.

These varying schedules show that weekends are shaped by local traditions and changing priorities. However, private-sector working arrangements may differ from official government schedules.