Uber CEO says he expects employees to respond to emails on weekends: 'Don’t come here if you want to coast’

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently described the ride-hailing company’s workplace culture as “really demanding”, saying employees are expected to maintain a high level of responsiveness even over weekends. He also warned prospective employees against joining the company if they are seeking a relaxed work-life balance. Dara Khosrowshahi is the chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc. (Bloomberg)

In an interview cited by Fortune, Khosrowshahi said Uber expects employees to work hard and deliver results. “Don’t come here if you want to coast,” he said, adding that employees who fail to perform are given feedback but could eventually be pushed out if they do not improve.

“If you’re not performing, we’re going to let you know. And if you don’t fix it, we’re going to push you out,” Khosrowshahi said.

The Uber chief said his own approach to work reflects the culture he expects from his employees. “Part of working hard is sending emails to the team on a Saturday,” he said, adding, “And if I don’t get a response on Saturday, sending them an email on Sunday with a question mark. What’s going on?”

The CEO said the demanding culture was part of his efforts to transform Uber after he took over as CEO in 2017. At the time, the company was losing between $2.5 billion and $3 billion annually, he said.

Under his leadership, Uber changed its strategy and work culture as it sought to improve its financial performance. And the approach paid off. According to Khosrowshahi, the company generated $9.8 billion in free cash flow last year, which he cited as evidence that the company’s demanding culture is delivering results.

Khosrowshahi admitted that working at the ride-hailing company is no cakewalk, but he said that employees have real agency, learn a ton, and can make a tangible difference in the world. “While you will have worked hard, you’re going to have a great time,” the CEO said. “But don’t come here if you want to coast.”

(Also Read: ‘My stress felt insignificant’: Bengaluru man shares Uber driver’s financial struggles, reveals he earns ₹1,200 a day)

Uber CEO says hard work is key to success Khosrowshahi said he believes working hard is one of the most important factors behind professional success.

“To me, the most important skill in life is a skill of working hard,” he said, arguing that professionals can become too focused on choosing the “right” career path rather than developing a strong work ethic.

“I’m not going to let anyone outwork me,” Khosrowshahi said. “They may be smarter, more talented, etcetera, but I’m not going to let anyone outwork me. And I think that’s a huge advantage that you have, and over a period of time, that advantage compounds.”

(Also Read: Watch: Hyderabad man quits Amazon, starts driving Uber to fulfil his passion)

Can hard work coexist with flexibility? According to Khosrowshahi, yes, hard work can coexist with flexibility.

Despite his emphasis on long working hours, he said that working hard does not necessarily mean having “a never-ending grind”.

He shared that he reserves two hours for dinner with his family whenever he is in town. However, once dinner is over, he returns to work, checking emails at around 9:30 pm. He also goes through his inbox again after waking up at 5:30 am.

Khosrowshahi said employees can maintain some flexibility while working hard, but acknowledged that there are trade-offs.

“We believe in flexibility. People confuse lack of flexibility to working hard: You can work hard, and at the same time you can have flexibility. Of course, there are tradeoffs. Life is about tradeoffs," he said.