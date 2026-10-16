Dussehra 2026: Smartphone offers and deals to consider

Let’s start with the affordable phone on our list.

Dussehra falls on 20 October, and festive sales are underway across smartphone brands. With several models priced under Rs. 45,000, buyers have multiple options to consider. However, it is worth comparing features and prices before making a purchase. So, here are five phones that stand out, ranging from a battery champion to a pocket-friendly flagship with Dussehra offer .

The Nord 6 is the friendliest deal here. Its 9,000 mAh battery outlasts a busy festive day of photos, calls and reels, while the smooth 165Hz screen makes everything feel fluid. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 handles games comfortably. It’s also IP69K rated, which is a rare bonus at this price.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 144Hz display and dedicated cooling keep long gaming sessions smooth. A big 7,600 mAh battery and 100W charging mean less time tied to the plug. The 50MP main camera is capable, and only the Nord 6 costs less here.

Its 6.83-inch 165Hz AMOLED screen is gorgeous for videos, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip rarely breaks a sweat, and the 7,400 mAh battery lasts well beyond a day. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and Android 16, it feels ready for years of heavy use.

Key highlights:

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Battery: 7,400 mAh with 80W charging

Cameras: 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide rear cameras

Ideal for: All-round flagship power

Price in India: Rs. 56,999 (12GB + 256GB) motorola Signature motorola promises seven years of OS and security updates. Clean software too. The 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen looks premium, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 delivers flagship speed, and fast wired and wireless charging make topping up effortless, despite a smaller 5,200 mAh battery.

Key highlights:

Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, up to 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Battery: 5,200 mAh with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging

Software support: Seven years of OS and security updates

Ideal for: Long-term software support

Price in India: Rs. 59,790 (12GB + 256GB) Xiaomi 17 The Xiaomi 17 packs Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power into a 6.3-inch body weighing just 191 grams. Its Leica-backed triple camera gives you 50MP main, telephoto and ultrawide lenses, great for festive family photos. Charging is quick too, with 100W wired and 50W wireless support.

Key highlights:

Display: 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Battery: 6,330 mAh with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging

Cameras: Triple 50MP Leica camera system

Ideal for: Compact size and cameras

Price in India: Rs. 68,999 (12GB + 512GB) How much will they cost in India during Dussehra? Compare the prices of all five phones below to find the right combination of performance, battery life, cameras and storage for your needs.

OnePlusNord6:8GB+256GB– Rs.42,999

iQOO15R:8GB+256GB– Rs.53,990

OnePlus15R:12GB+256GB– Rs.56,999

motorolaSignature:12GB+256GB– Rs.59,790

Xiaomi17:12GB+512GB– Rs.68,999 Updated on:14th October, 2026

Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change. Please check the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Explore the latest offers from Bajaj Finance and grab the best deals for a premium shopping experience.

Who should buy what? Start with what matters in your everyday use, whether that is saving money, gaming, taking better photos or keeping your phone for years.

Value hunters: Go for the Nord 6. It is affordable, with a great battery.

Gamers: The iQOO 15R gives the performance per rupee.

Everyday power users: The OnePlus 15R balances everything well.

Keep-it-for-years buyers: Choose the motorola Signature.

Small-hands, camera lovers: The Xiaomi 17 is your phone, if the budget stretches. Bring home a new smartphone this Dussehra with Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finance offers flexible repayment options at over 1.5 lakh partner stores, with monthly installments starting at Rs. 830.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store. Choose your preferred smartphone from the available options. Enquire about Easy EMI offers and check your eligibility. Select a repayment tenure that suits your monthly budget. Complete the purchase and take home your new smartphone with Easy EMIs. Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.