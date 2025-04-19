Ggm: Hospital technician held for sexual assault of woman during treatment

Gurugram: A 25-year-old technician deployed at the intensive care unit of a multispecialty hospital in Gurugram was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during her treatment at the facility, police said. The police identified the technician as Deepak Kumar of Badhouli village in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He had been employed at the hospital for the past five months. (HT PHOTO)

The police identified the technician as Deepak Kumar of Badhouli village in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He had been employed at the hospital for the past five months, police officials said.

The arrest followed an intensive investigation launched on April 14, after the woman filed a complaint at the Sadar police station alleging sexual misconduct while she was under care. Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, on Thursday, had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of DCP (headquarters) Dr Arpit Jain, to probe the incident.

“We have been informed that the police have identified a suspect who has been taken into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation concerning allegations of sexual assault on a patient. Based on information shared with us by the police, we have suspended the employee. As we wait for the final outcome of the investigation, we will continue to provide full support to the police,” said Dr Sanjay Durani, medical superintendent, Medanta--the Medicity, Gurugram, responding to the arrest of the technician.

Dr Jain said that eight dedicated teams were formed to carry out the investigation, comprising officers from multiple units, including ACP Sadar Yashwant Yadav, ACP (crime against women) Dr Kavita, Sadar SHO Inspector Sunil Kumar, Women’s Police Station (West) SHO Inspector Geeta, CIA Sector 40 in-charge Inspector Amit Kumar, and investigating officer ASI Sonika.

“During the course of the investigation, we reviewed footage from more than 800 CCTV cameras installed throughout the hospital premises and questioned over 50 hospital staff members, such as doctors, nurses, and technicians. The probe was conducted from every possible angle, with timelines, duty rosters, and access logs carefully examined to identify inconsistencies and leads,” Dr Jain said.

The DCP said that the case was handled with utmost sensitivity and precision. “After collecting multiple strands of evidence and completing a rigorous verification process, the suspect was identified and arrested from within the jurisdiction of Sadar police station,” he said.

Preliminary questioning of the suspect revealed that he worked in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, where he was responsible for handling treatment machinery. He allegedly committed the sexual assault while on duty, police officials said.

The suspect will be produced before a magistrate on Saturday and will be taken on police remand for further questioning. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the investigation is still continuing. Further action will be taken based on forensic reports and follow-up interrogations, police said.