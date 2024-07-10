GMDA budget of 2.9K cr, 13 infra projects get nod

Gururgam: The 13th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Wednesday, approved 13 new infrastructure projects proposed by the authority and also cleared the budget proposal of ₹2,887.32 crore for the financial year 2024-25, officials aware of the matter said. A GMDA spokesperson said that all the 15 issues on the agenda that were put forth in the meeting were approved by the authority, and these included 13 new infrastructure projects that would be taken up at a cost of around ₹ 2,500 crore. (Representational Image)

These new projects will improve the water treatment capacity of the authority, upgrade roads in the city, increase sewage treatment capacity and other basic amenities in Gurugram, GMDA officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Haryana government, the chief minister during the meeting directed officials to ensure that the problem of waterlogging in Gurugram during monsoons should be addressed properly and all resources should be used to prevent it from happening. He also directed the chief secretary to oversee the situation and ensure that responsibility is fixed in case of negligence. The CM reviewed the waste management being carried out in the city, and directed that officers concerned must be held accountable for any mismanagement. “All resources must be mobilised to clean the city in the next three days,” he said.

He said the implementation of Phase 3 of CCTV projects for surveillance in the city and adaptive traffic management at an estimated cost of ₹422 crore, was also approved. Under this project, high-quality CCTV cameras will be installed at different locations, increasing the number from approximately 4,000 to about 14,000.

A key project for upgradation of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) was also approved in the meeting. Under this project, an elevated corridor and interchange will be constructed from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 CPR. The estimated cost of this project is around ₹620 crore.

The meeting also approved the development and upgradation of Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sector 28 at a cost of ₹634 crore. “This comprehensive renovation project aims to enhance the facilities and amenities available to athletes, including the construction of new training centers, state-of-the-art sports facilities,” the spokesperson said.

The proposal to build two flyovers in Sector 52 and Sector 90 was also cleared. These structures will reduce congestion near the Artemis Hospital and Dadi Sati Chowk in Sector 86, GMDA officials said.

The procurement of 200 electric buses under the Gross Cost Contracting Model for operation in the GMDA area at a cost of ₹69.66 crore was also cleared. These electric buses will expand the network of the bus services across Gurugram, GMDA officials said.

To increase the water treatment capacity, the meeting approved the construction of a 100 MLD water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera at a cost of ₹78 crore and another 100 MLD unit at Basai at a cost of ₹247 crore, which will include construction of water works as well. The augmentation of the existing Main Pumping Station to 650 MLD capacity at Dhanwapur sewage plant for ₹119 crore has also been approved, said the spokesperson.

The authority also cleared the construction of a storm water drainage system in Sectors 76 to 80 at an estimated cost of ₹215 crore. The upgradation of 120 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Behrampur and the 100 MLD STP at Dhanwapur were also approved at a cost of ₹125 crore.

The GMDA sanctioned ₹500 crore for the construction of two STPs of 100 MLD each in Sector 107 in two phases.