Sports city with modern facilities in Gorakhpur soon

GORAKHPUR: To further enhance the potential for religious and sports tourism in Gorakhpur, the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) has decided to develop a sports city in the district. The GDA has planned the sports city in over 25 acres of land under the Rapti Nagar extension plan. (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, GDA vice-chairman Mahendra Singh Tanwar said, “The GDA has planned the sports city in over 25 acres of land under the Rapti Nagar extension plan. A team of engineers would visit Mumbai and Bengaluru to derive an idea to draft the blueprint of the proposed sports city.”

He added, “There would be an indoor stadium, sports clinic, residential flats, and meeting hall in the same premises for sports fans as a new township foundation stone for sports city would soon be laid.” Leveraging the potential of hosting the national championship in the city, the GDA has planned a dedicated sports complex to demonstrate the socioeconomic power of the city.

Separately, the natural Ramgarh Lake in Gorakhpur has recently emerged as a bright spot for tourists. Thus, GDA has decided to construct around 6-km Ring Road around the Ramgarh Lake to make it more attractive. The Ring Road from Padley Ganj around the lake would not only preserve the natural water body but also ease traffic movement in the area. GDA has also planned to set benches around the lake and plant trees for nature and peace-loving people.

In its 124th meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar, the GDA board also approved the price of various types of plots in the much talk-about ‘Medcity’ near Deoria bypass. Chief engineer Kishan Singh said about 700 plots had been earmarked in the new township apart from 2,700 plots under Rapti Nagar and Taramandal Scheme.

Singh said that 512 plots would be available for economically weaker sections, 450 for LIG, 224 for MIG, and 224 for HIG groups. The price of plots would range from ₹3,525 to ₹4,000 per square feet. He said that the registration for booking of plots would start soon. The price had been fixed for commercial purposes which would be ₹7,050 for per square feet. Meanwhile, the rate would be ₹2,115 per square feet for establishing school.

