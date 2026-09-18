Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Devaswom and Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Friday said the state government would take further steps if the SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss cases failed to file the charge sheet within the deadline set by the High Court. Govt will not sit idle if SIT misses Sabarimala gold case charge sheet deadline: Minister

The Special Investigation Team is probing two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idol and the doorframes of the Sreekovil at Sabarimala.

Earlier this month, the SIT informed the Kerala High Court that its investigation into the loss of gold from the doorframes was almost complete.

The court then directed the SIT to file the charge sheet in the case on or before September 25.

There were recent news reports that the SIT would not be able to meet the deadline because the investigation is progressing.

In response to reporters' queries, Muraleedharan said he had also seen such reports.

"I spoke with the Advocate General. I sought legal advice on what steps to take if the charge sheet isn't filed before the court-mandated deadline," he said.

Muraleedharan said further steps would be taken after the Advocate General gives his legal opinion.

"The Advocate General mentioned a reply would be provided in two days. We are not going to sit idle," he said.

The SIT had arrested more than 15 people, including Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and three former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents in two cases.

On the reported death of a newborn at the Peroorkada government hospital recently, Muraleedharan said a complaint had been received and an inquiry report submitted.

The report did not state that there was medical negligence, he said.

"Let me clarify: if the government is convinced there was medical negligence, action will be taken. But demoralising doctors by alleging medical negligence in every instance is not right," he said.

"Please do not spread speculations. As an elected representative-and given that Peroorkada falls under my constituency-I pay close attention to these matters as an MLA. If there is any fault on anyone's part, action will be taken, but the government must be convinced of the fault first," Muraleedharan said.

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