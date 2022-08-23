Gujarat CM announces hike in martyr’s kin compensation from 1 lakh to 1 cr

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday decided to increase the compensation for the widows, families of martyred soldiers of the state to ₹1crore, revising an earlier resolution that granted ₹1lakh compensation, according to an official statement.

The assistance, to be paid to the dependents of the martyred soldiers of Gujarat, will be from the chief minister’s Jawan Relief Fund, it said.

Minister of state for home affairs Harsh Sanghvi said apart from this relief and increase in gallantry award, a high-level committee of secretaries will consider the remaining demands of the families of martyred jawans and it has been ordered to report to the state government.

At present, as per the reservation given to ex-servicemen in state government jobs, 1% for Class-1 and 2, 10% for Class-3 and 20% for Class-4.

As far as the land demand is concerned, Sanghvi said about 16acres of land is to be given on lease to the ex-servicemen to support their families.

For the martyr’s children, the financial assistance every month was ₹500 per child (and applicable for two children) till they turn 25years of age or complete education, whichever is earlier.

This has been revised to ₹5,000 per child by the chief minister on Monday.

Similarly in the case of a martyr’s parents, the mother and father were to receive a sum of ₹500 per month which has now been revised to ₹5,000 a month.