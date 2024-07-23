Gurugram: 100 plot owners get DTCP notices for illegal construction in DLF 5

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday said that it has issued show cause notices to around 100 property owners in DLF 5 for carrying out illegal construction in their 60 square yard plots after obtaining an occupation certificate from the department. The Department of Town and Country Planning has issued notices to owners of 100 houses in DLF Phase 5 for illegal constructions and running commercial activities in these buildings in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The department said notices have also been issued to house owners for operating illegal commercial establishments in their plots in violation of rules and without taking any permission from the competent authority.

According to officials of the department, they had received a complaint from the area regarding illegal construction and commercial units in the EWS category plots in DLF 5, after which they conducted a survey and found that such violations had happened in around 100 plots.

“We have issued notices to property owners who have made illegal constructions after obtaining occupation certificates. If the responses by plot owners are not found satisfactory then restoration notices will be issued to the owners, and action will be initiated against them,” said Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement.

The enforcement department pointed out that it has been found that several EWS plot owners in DLF 5 have constructed buildings with five to six floors in violations of rules. Some of these buildings also have stilt parking which have been converted into rooms. “The owners by violating norms convert these buildings into multiple room units, which are then rented out bringing in large amount of rent but the entire exercise is in violation of rules,” said DTCP officials.

“Action will be initiated against violators and sealing will be carried out in the near future,” said Yadav.

In a separate development, the enforcement wing of DTCP carried out large scale demolition in two unauthorised colonies in Wazirpur village on Pataudi Road being developed over 12 acres and demolished three plinths, 200 metres boundary wall and three under-construction shops.

Yadav said the enforcement team also demolished an illegal colony in Hayatpur village being developed over 2 acres. “We have asked the people to refrain from buying plots in these illegal colonies as these are liable to face serious action,” he said.