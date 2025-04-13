Gurugram steps up to support drug-free Haryana campaign

Gurugram: Haryana’s state-wide campaign to build a drug-free society received public support in Gurugram on Saturday as Cyclothon 2.0 — carrying chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s message of a ‘drug-free Haryana’ — passed through city roads, spreading awareness against drug abuse. Cyclists participate in Cyclothon 2.0 on the Gurugram-Sohna road on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The event witnessed massive participation of cyclists, including public representatives, government officials, retired army personnel, youth, students, senior citizens and cycling enthusiasts who came together to pedal for a cause that aims to safeguard future generations.

Haryana’s industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh flagged off the Cyclothon from the Ghamroj toll plaza in Gurugram and joined the participants, encouraging youngsters to contribute actively towards a drug-free state.

Addressing the gathering before the flag-off, Singh said the Cyclothon has created a strong wave against drug abuse across Haryana. He highlighted Gurugram’s significant role in the campaign, calling it a city whose message resonates globally.

“To make India a global leader, it is imperative for our youth to stay away from drugs. Gurugram, being globally recognised, has set an example by participating in large numbers in this noble cause,” he said.

The minister also administered a pledge to the participants and local residents to commit themselves to building a drug-free state.

What added a unique touch to the event was the enthusiastic participation of senior citizens, some of whom had travelled from different districts like Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, and Hisar to be part of the Cyclothon.

Among them were Sahdev Singh (67) from Rohtak, Jaipal Singh (70) from Sonipat, and Pawan Kumar from Karnal, who inspired younger participants by sharing their life experiences and emphasising the importance of staying away from drugs.

District commissioner Ajay Kumar and additional deputy commissioner Hitesh Meena also joined the Cyclothon from the Ghamroj toll plaza to Elan Mall on the Dwarka Expressway, cycling alongside citizens and motivating them to support the campaign.

Later, the DC honoured the participants with certificates, appreciating their commitment and wishing them a bright future. “Your contribution to such initiatives will always inspire society and help build a healthier and stronger community,” he said.

Adding energy to the event were cultural performances and Zumba activities led by Monty Sharma’s cultural group.

The Cyclothon received widespread support as it passed through key locations in Gurugram, including Ghamroj, Bhondsi, Badshahpur, Vatika Chowk, SPR Road, Dwarka Expressway, Basai, Dhankot among others.

People from different localities cheered the cyclists and took pledges against drug abuse. In line with Haryana’s cultural tradition, participants were welcomed with salt and water at various checkpoints — a symbolic gesture of commitment to social causes.