Haryana: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi held for beating up man; let out on bail

The Faridabad police arrested cow vigilante Rajkumar Panchal, alias Bittu Bajrangi, an accused in the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh, on Sunday night for allegedly beating up a man with sticks at Nangla Enclave and making a video of the act viral on social media, officials said. Bajrangi got bail on Monday after he joined the investigation. Police made him sign an affidavit that he would not indulge in any kind of such incidents in the future.

Departmental action and dismissal from service have been recommended against police personnel who were seen in the video watching Bajrangi thrashing the man. The police personnel was deployed for Bajrangi’s security.

Inspector Sangram Dahiya, the station house officer (SHO) of the Saran police station, said police will keep an eye on Bajrangi in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. If he is found involved in any untoward incident, he can be arrested, the officer added.

“Departmental action and dismissal from service have been recommended to higher officials against the gunman deployed for Bajrangi’s security. The cyber police team is continuously monitoring Bajrangi’s social media accounts,” Dahiya said.

The Faridabad police registered a case against Bajrangi last Wednesday after the video went viral in which he is seen beating up a man with a stick in the middle of a street. The FIR was lodged against Bajrangi and his associates under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Saran police station.