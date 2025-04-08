IIIT-A pays ex-gratia of 25L each to families of two deceased students

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) has provided an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh each to the families of two first-year BTech students who passed away recently. One student died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on March 29, while the other, a differently-abled youth, committed suicide by jumping from fifth floor of the campus hostel on March 30, informed a communique from the institution on Monday. The committee submitted its report recommending an ex-gratia payment of ₹ 25 lakh each to the families, from the Benevolent Fund, which is created for students’ welfare. (For representation only)

The tragic loss of the two students left their families and the entire IIIT-A community in deep shock and grief. As a gesture of support and solidarity, the institute promptly acted to honour its commitment by extending assistance to the families of the deceased, the communique added.

Speaking on the matter, IIIT-A director Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone expressed heartful condolences to the families of the two students and assured them of the institution’s continued support. “The loss of our students is deeply heartbreaking, and we stand with their families in this moment of grief. Our thoughts are with them, and we are committed to providing all possible assistance to help them through this difficult time,” he said.

The ex-gratia payments were successfully transferred last week to the bank account of the deceased’s family.

On March 31, 2025, a committee was constituted to explore potential sources of funds to offer relief to the grieving families of both deceased students, following their persistent appeal. The committee submitted its report recommending an ex-gratia payment of ₹25 lakh each to the families, from the Benevolent Fund, which is created for students’ welfare.

It is noteworthy that, following a meeting held on March 30 under the chairmanship of Prof GC Nandi, director in-charge, the institute constituted two fact-finding committees—one to investigate the circumstances surrounding the suicide of one student, and the other to examine the medical treatment provided to the second student who passed away during hospitalisation.

Both committees are chaired by institute deans and include representatives from outside the institute, such as medical professionals, legal experts, and professional counsellors. They have been directed to submit their reports within seven working days, the communiqué further stated.