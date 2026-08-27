This Raksha Bandhan, skip the gifts and plan a trip with your siblings and cousins. 6 places you can consider
From mountains to beaches, here are a few weekend getaway places for Raksha Bandhan trips you can plan with your siblings and cousins.
Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the bond between siblings, the people you grew up with, laughed with, argued with and, eventually, chose to travel with. This year, skip the usual gift and make it a trip instead. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared a few destinations with HT Lifestyle that can turn into memorable getaways with your siblings.
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1. Andamans
Andamans offer the perfect mix of adventure and downtime. Beyond simply lounging on the beach, scuba diving together, exploring coral reefs on a snorkelling trip, kayaking through mangrove forests, taking a glass-bottom boat ride or head out on a sea-karting adventure. A sunset picnic on a secluded beach or a night spent under the stars can add an extra sense of adventure, while exploring local seafood and island cafés brings in the gastronomic element.
2. Coorg
Coorg offers a different kind of sibling getaway, where discovering the destination together is as important as simply getting away. You can stay at a heritage bungalow or coffee-estate homestay, wake up surrounded by plantations and head out for a plantation walk and coffee-tasting experience. The more adventurous can trek through forest trails, go river rafting, explore waterfalls or try angling, while those looking for something slower can take a cooking class centred around Kodava cuisine.
3. Rishikesh
Rishikesh is ideal for siblings and cousins who want their getaway to come with an adrenaline rush. Beyond white-water rafting, groups can try bungee jumping, giant swings, ziplining, kayaking and riverside trekking, or take on a multi-activity adventure day together.
4. Goa
Goa may be familiar, but it can still make for a memorable sibling escape when experienced differently. Instead of simply checking off beaches, charter a small boat for a private sunset cruise, try kayaking through mangroves, explore lesser-known islands, go scuba diving or take a cycling trail through villages and heritage neighbourhoods.
5. Bhutan
Bhutan is an ideal choice for siblings looking to combine adventure with culture and a slower pace of travel. The group can hike to the iconic Tiger's Nest Monastery, explore Punakha's valleys, try traditional archery, cycle through mountain landscapes or spend an afternoon discovering local cafés and markets in Thimphu.
6. Nepal
Nepal offers siblings the opportunity to turn a getaway into a shared adventure, with everything from mountain experiences and outdoor activities to heritage and gastronomy. In Kathmandu, explore ancient squares, hidden courtyards and local food spots before heading towards Pokhara for paragliding, boating on Phewa Lake, mountain biking or a sunrise experience overlooking the Himalayas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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