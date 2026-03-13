In last speech as CM in Seemanchal, Nitish reiterates commitment to welfare of Bihar

In his last speech in Seemanchal as chief minister, Nitish Kumar on Thursday looked committed to the development of the region as he reminded people of the days before 2005. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses during his Samriddhi Yatra at Purnea, Thursday (HT PHOTO)

“What was the region like before 2005? We came and undertook the task of all round development of the region in particular and today you can see the change,” Nitish Kumar said, without mentioning a word about his switching over to Delhi politics and handing over the power to his successor.

He was addressing the public in Purnea and Katihar as part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra.

Enumerating NDA’s achievements during his stint of over two decades, Nitish took a dig at Lalu Prasad without mentioning his name and said, “He handed over the power to his wife without thinking about the welfare of the women in Bihar.”

He claimed, “We made the women self reliant and we are happy that they are contributing to the building of the state.” He assured a large number of Jeevika women known as didis of full cooperation and economic assistance in coming days. “We’ll help you with ₹2 lakh if you expand your businesses,” he told them.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to providing jobs to youth, he said, “In the coming five years, we’ll give jobs and employment to over one crore youth in the state.”

Elaborating on his government’s plan, he said, “We are committed to doubling the per capita income of the people of Bihar,” adding, “Bihar will emerge as a developed state.”

Focusing on cattle rearing and fisheries, he said his government would continue to assist them so that they could benefit.

Kumar reviewed ongoing schemes in both the districts besides interacting with people, especially Jeevika didis.

He also launched 443 projects worth ₹895 crore during his visit.

In Purnea Kumar launched 92 development projects worth ₹485 crore in which he inaugurated 84 projects worth ₹164 crore and laid the foundation stones of 84 projects worth ₹321 crore.

He inaugurated the road to the famous Puran Devi Temple where the CM performed puja. Besides, he inaugurated Line-Bazar- Polytechnic College Road with remote control. He laid the foundation stone of the new bus terminal in Purnea besides ROB.

In Katihar he launched 443 projects worth ₹410 crore, in which he inaugurated 257 projects worth ₹229 crore while laying the foundation stones of 186 projects.

Nitish was accompanied by deputy CM Samrat Chouudhary, ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Lesi Singh, Shrwan Kumar, MLAs and ex MLAs and ex MP.

Leshi Singh gets emotional

Food and consumer protection minister and Dhamdaha MLA from JD(U) grew emotional while delivering her speech in presence of Nitish Kumar in Purnea. “He stood by me through thick and thin as Lord Krishna,” she said from the dais while tears rolled down her cheeks.

Leshi Singh has been loyal to Nitish Kumar ever since the formation of Samata Party and never changed sides. “Leshi Singh is the most popular leader of JD(U) today because she never changed her sides,” Jeevika didis present to listen to Nitish Kumar in Purnea said, declaring her, ‘The most loyal leader of JD(U).”