Indian women are pivot of culture: Sadhvi Rithambara

Sadhvi Rithambara has said that because of the values of Indian women, such children were born who sacrificed their lives for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sadhvi Rithambara at the event (HT Photo)

She pointed out the values given to Shivaji and Vivekananda by their mothers which made them great. Thus, the Indian woman is the pivot of culture and the protector of the nation.

She was speaking at a Sanskriti Sansad organised by Ganga Mahasabha in collaboration with All India Sant Samiti, All India Akhara Parishad, and Srikashi Vidvat Parishad. Several sadhvis and scholars attended the gathering.

Indian woman wrestler Babita Phogat said that Sanatana means continuous flow, it never fades away. The goal of Sanatana is to unite and not to divide. Mother India is a symbol of maternal power, it is clear from this that the centre of power is the woman. All this happened because of the thinking of Sanatana culture. She said that for an Indian woman, independence does not mean wearing short clothes, but becoming self-reliant. A woman teaches values to the entire family through her behavior.

Maharani Lakshmi Gauri Bai, head of the famous Padmanabha temple of Kerala, said that the place of women is prominent in Sanatana Dharma. Women have been given a respectable place in Indian religion. In the family, it is the woman who runs it efficiently. I feel that in India, women’s views are heard and their position is superior.

