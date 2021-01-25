Jewar airport’s scale model grabs attention of people at Noida haat

NOIDA: The scale model of the proposed Noida International Airport at Jewar put up at an exhibition at Noida Haat in Sector 33A grabbed attention from visitors on Monday.

The scale model of the airport has details of passenger terminal, cargo terminal and other facilities under this project. Some visitors were seen taking selfies with it.

Some senior police officials and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) CEO Arun Vir Singh also visited the stall and discussed the project details.

In December last year, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given his approval to the name, design and logo of the proposed airport along the 165km Yamuna Expressway, which will be the second major airport in Delhi-NCR.

“Now, the state government will sign the support agreement with the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) so that the work can be started at the site. It is likely to be signed next month,” said the NIAL chief.

The exhibition was part of an event organised to celebrate the UP foundation day. The CM who addressed the event through videoconference said that the Noida airport would be the largest airport in Asia.

“We are developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar as the largest airport in Asia. The project was announced 10 years ago. But it’s our government that expedited work on this project. This project will become a focal point of growth in the state,” said Adiityanath.

On the occasion, Surendra Nagar, Rajya Sabha MP from UP, said, “Gurugram saw exponential development because it was near the IGI airport. Now, Noida will have an airport along with world class infrastructure and this region will supersede Gurugram in terms of development.”

Swiss firm Zurich International AG, the concessionaire of the airport project, will invest ₹30,000 crore in the project and it gets 40 years to fully develop this project. Under PPP model, the concessionaire will design, build, finance, operate and transfer the project to government after 40 years. The airport will start with two runways by 2023-24 under phase I and it will have five runways on completion to full capacity.