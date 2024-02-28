Jharkhand HC reserves judgement in Hemant’s Soren petition challenging arrest

The Jharkhand high court on Wednesday reserved its ruling on a criminal writ case challenging former state chief minister Hemant Soren’s arrest. The high court’s division bench presided by acting chief justice S Chandrashekhar, was hearing the matter. (File photo)

Confirming the development, one of Soren’s advocate Piyush Chitresh said that the ‘judgement is reserved’ but expressed his inability to share details due to his engagement in another court matter.

“I will let you know the details later,” Chitresh said.

A high court lawyer familiar with the court development said ED’s advocate argued in detail on Wednesday.

“Speaking on behalf of the ED, additional solicitor general of India (ASGI) SV Raju stated that there is enough evidence against Hemant Soren for this plea to be denied,” the advocate said.

“An offense against the schedule is made out. Hemant Soren had acquired 8.5 acres in the Badagain zone with the assistance of Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad. Bhanu Pratap, Circle office (CO) Manoj Kumar, CMO personnel and caretaker of the land have also talked about the connection of the said land with Hemant Soren,” the advocate quoted ASGI as saying.

Soren was arrested on January 31 in a case of money laundering involving the alleged illegal business of tribal land in Bargain. Since his arrest, he remained in ED remand for 13 days. While remaining in ED, he participated in a trust vote on February 5.