Kherki Daula: No hike in toll fee for private vehicles

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not increased the toll charges for private cars and jeeps in its annual toll revision exercise, which is due to come into force from April 1. There has been a marginal increase of ₹5 in the toll fees for commercial vehicles, according to a NHAI notification. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not increased the toll charges for private cars and jeeps in its annual toll revision exercise, which is due to come into force from April 1 at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Every year, the highway authority revises the toll fees based on the annual wholesale price index and the revised rates are implemented across the country from April 1. The Kherki Daula toll plaza witnesses around 2 lakh vehicles crossing the road daily, out of which about 60,000 vehicles pay the fees, according to the highway operator.

The latest NHAI notification states that there has been no increase in toll for small vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans and these vehicles will continue to pay ₹85 toll, which is the same as last year. However, the fee for monthly passes of these vehicles has been increased by ₹20, and now these passes will be available for ₹950 instead of ₹930. There has also been a slight increase in the monthly pass for small commercial vehicles, which will now cost ₹1,255 instead of ₹1,225.

The toll rates have, however, been increased for light commercial vehicles and the toll rates for mini buses have increased from ₹120 to ₹125, while their monthly pass will now be available for ₹1,850.

For larger vehicles, the single journey toll tax for buses and trucks (2XL) will be ₹255, and their monthly pass will be available for ₹3,770. Earlier, this pass used to cost ₹3,675.

Kripal Singh, senior official of the highway operator, Skylark, said that the new toll rates will be implemented from April 1. “The toll rates are revised annually and this year, the highway authority has not increased the fees for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans. There has been minor increase of fees for commercial vehicles,” he said.

To be sure, residents of Gurugram and Manesar have been demanding the removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza as its period of concession expired in January 2023. The state government and the GMDA has been pursuing the shifting of the toll plaza with NHAI.