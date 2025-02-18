Kumbh 2027: Maha team in Prayagraj to study Mahakumbh effort for fair at Nashik

Mahakumbh-2025, organised on a never-before scale in Prayagraj and already having attracted over 54 crore pilgrims, will serve as an inspiration for the next Kumbh Mela of the country to be held in 2027 at Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar. Members of Nashik team at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT Photo)

A team of senior officials from Nashik including divisional commissioner Pravin Gedam, special IG police (Nashik Range) Dattatraya Karale and Nashik district magistrate Jalaj Sharma besides Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, CEO of Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority Manik Gursal, reached Prayagraj late on Monday night.

This 20-member team will look at the various arrangements made during Mahakumbh-2025 and learn from it and prepare for the Kumbh to be held in 2027. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with all Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs, is also expected to visit Prayagraj on February 19 to take a dip at sacred Sangam at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Maharashtra’s leadership is keen on making the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh a landmark event, drawing insights from the Prayagraj Mahakumbh to ensure a seamless experience for devotees and visitors, said officials.

During their two-day visit, they will visit various sites in Prayagraj, studying key aspects of the Mahakumbh, including crowd control, emergency response, traffic and transport management, ghats and river water management.

They will also closely study health and medical facilities, tent city and housing, sanitation and waste management, drinking water and toilet services, and coordination with Akhadas and mahants, along with security and protocol arrangements made for Mahakumbh-2025, said DM of Mahakumbh Nagar Vijay Kiran Anand.

Vijay Kiran Anand gave a detailed presentation and engaged in a discussion with the Nashik team. He provided comprehensive information about the Mela’s planning and addressed the team’s queries.

On Tuesday, the team inspected the mela grounds, akhadas, ghats, and other key areas, gaining first-hand information. Additionally, the team observed the internal traffic management, crowd control, sanitation, and various initiatives implemented for the event.

The team also visited the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) in Prayagraj, where officials from the police, civil administration, fire services, and emergency management were present. Over 2,500 CCTV cameras across the city are monitored from this center. Officers from various departments, including the central government’s railway, telecommunications, disaster management, and BSF, are stationed at this control center. The team also learned about their roles and responsibilities.

Additionally, the team gathered information about the well-equipped telephone call center, which has 50 lines, dedicated to assisting citizens. This center helps with issues like lost family members and general concerns. The team also visited the ‘Digital Maha Kumbh’ initiative and gathered details about the information being provided to devotees. Furthermore, the officials from various departments in the team met their counterpart in Prayagraj to learn about the facilities set up there.

Nashik divisional commissioner Praveen Gedam said, “The management of Mahakumbh 2025 is both unique and exemplary. We will incorporate these lessons into the organisation of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh 2027. The aim of the visit is to study all technical aspects of organising Mahakumbh-2025 and implement the best and most suitable among them for the 2027 Kumbh.”

He said that the study tour is invaluable, noting that effective coordination and service-oriented collaboration between various departments is crucial in an event as massive as the Kumbh. “Ensuring security and maintaining peace among 50 crore devotees presents a significant challenge, and with the insights gained here, we will strengthen the administrative and security arrangements for the Nashik Kumbh,” he added.