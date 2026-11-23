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LUCKNOW

A land dispute took a violent turn in Lucknow’s Katra Bakkas village on Monday afternoon when a hospital ICU in-charge allegedly shot a man two - three times in the chest following an argument over construction on an adjoining plot, police said. The accused fled after the shooting and remains on the run.

“The injured, identified as Naeem, was rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors have reportedly described his condition as out of danger,” said ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli.

According to a police statement, the incident took place around 12.30pm under Sushant Golf City police station limits.

“Sardar Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Alambagh who reportedly works as an ICU in-charge at Shatabdi Hospital in Ahimamau, was getting construction work done on a plot he had purchased in the village,” read a police statement.

According to police, Naeem, who owns an adjoining plot, reached the site and objected to the construction, alleging that the work was being carried out without first getting the land measured. An argument broke out between the two over the issue.

“During the altercation, Singh allegedly pulled out his licensed firearm and fired at Naeem, hitting him two - three times on the lower right side of his chest,” the ADCP added. The accused subsequently fled the spot, said police