Belagavi , A Lingayat leader has announced a bounty of ₹5 lakh for anyone who kills author Ravi Hanj, whose recent interview, in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks against 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara, has triggered widespread protests in Karnataka. Lingayat leader announces bounty on author Ravi Hanj

Soon after the announcement, Prabhu Channabasava Swami, the pontiff of Motagi Math, intervened and denounced the call for beheading anyone.

He appealed to the people not to take Lingayat leader Prakash Mahajan's announcement seriously.

Addressing a protest meeting called by the pontiff at Athani in Belagavi district on Saturday, Mahajan openly called for Hanj's killing and announced the cash reward, even giving out his mobile number and asking anyone carrying out the killing to contact him to collect the money.

"He should be assassinated. I hereby announce that I will pay ₹5 lakh to anyone who kills him. Those who wish to do it, note down my mobile number. Call this number after carrying out the killing and come to me. You will receive ₹5 lakh," Mahajan said.

He reiterated the threat towards the end of his speech.

Mahajan also referred to the murders of scholar M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh, alleging that while those who carried out the killings were arrested, those who supported them from behind the scenes had not been apprehended.

He accused the government in power at the time of being "responsible" for failing to take action against those behind the killings.

The protest was organised against Hanj's book 'Basava Mantapa' and his alleged derogatory remarks about Basava philosophy. Mahajan also criticised journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, whom he accused of supporting Hanj.

"People who insult Basava devotees and criticise them should never be born again on this Earth. Nobody should ever do such a thing again," he said, asserting that the protesters would not allow Basava Dharma to be undermined.

The controversy erupted following Hanji's recent interview, in which he allegedly used derogatory and demeaning expressions against Basaveshwara, the 12th-century social reformer and founder of the Lingayat movement.

The Karnataka government has ordered the confiscation of the book and directed penal action against its author. Hanj was arrested in Kochi, Kerala, in connection with the controversy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.