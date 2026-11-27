For the 52-day Magh Mela 2027, beginning January 14, the electricity department is integrating surveillance into its infrastructure. High-resolution CCTV cameras will be installed at all 29 power substations across the tent city. PVVNL MD Sandeep Kumar performing bhoomi pujan for department’s preparations at Parade Ground in Prayagraj on Thursday (HT) more

These will relay live footage to a central control room, allowing officials to monitor remote sectors that may fall outside the administration’s primary coverage, as well as track the movement and performance of electricity personnel.

The move is aimed at strengthening surveillance in areas that may remain outside the primary CCTV coverage of the mela administration, particularly in the distant sectors of the 990-hectare tent township, informed officials.

10% increase in power infrastructure

The electricity department has also proposed a 10% increase in its arrangements compared to the previous edition, with an additional 10,000 electricity connections for camps and enhanced lighting across the township, shared Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) managing director Sandeep Kumar after performing the bhoomi pujan for the department’s preparations at the Parade Ground on Thursday.

The department plans to install 23,120 electricity poles and 27,500 LED streetlights across the mela township, up from 25,000 in the previous edition. The number of diesel generator sets will also be increased from 28 to 32.

The number of electricity connections for camps, which stood at 66,220 during the previous Magh Mela, will be increased by around 10,000. The number of solar LED streetlights will go up from 500 to 600.

The department has earmarked around ₹21 crore for lighting arrangements in the mela area.

Reliability and public convenience

To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, the department will install ring main units (RMUs) on feeders, enabling immediate power restoration via alternative sources if disruptions occur. Additionally, miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) and solar-hybrid systems are being deployed to minimise fire risks.

To improve accessibility, QR codes will be placed throughout the mela grounds, allowing pilgrims and camp organisers to view electricity-related information and lodge complaints directly.

Kumar confirmed that all electricity-related work will be completed by December 25 to ensure the infrastructure is fully operational before the arrival of pilgrims and kalpwasis.