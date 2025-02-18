Mahakumbh water quality:NGT summons UPPCB officials for not submitting report

Gaurav Saigal The principal bench of the NGT had on December 23, 2024 directed both the CPCB and the UPPCB to take water samples, display the result on their website and send the report to the registrar general of the tribunal on January 31 and February 28. (PTI)

LUCKNOW: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has summoned Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials as the latter failed to file the ‘action taken report’ (to NGT) on improving the water quality in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh-2025

The principal bench of the NGT had on December 23, 2024 directed both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the UPPCB to take water samples, display the result on their website and send the report to the registrar general of the tribunal on January 31 and February 28.

“We find that the order of the Tribunal to file comprehensive action taken report has not been complied with by the UPPCB,” said the order by the principal bench of the NGT on Monday.

The CPCB filed a report on February 3, pointing out non-compliance/violations.

“River water quality was not conforming with the primary water quality for bathing with respect to Fecal Coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions. Huge number of people taking bath at Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh Mela in river, including auspicious bathing days, which eventually leads to increase in fecal concentration,” said the CPCB report. CPCB had taken water samples on January 12, 13, 15, 19, 20 and 24 from various locations along the Ganga and the Yamuna.

The CPCB report also pointed out no-compliance in the Geosynthetic Dewatering Tubes. The report said, “Seven Geosynthetic Dewatering Tubes (geo-tube) filtration sites were operational at Prayagraj. All seven sites were visited during between January 6 and 8 to verify the installation status and on January 18 and 19 for its treatment verification. In all 21 drains were tapped and treated through, under geo-tube system. All seven geo-tubes were monitored and sample was collected and analysed in Lucknow Lab. As per sample analysis results, all were found non complying with regard to prescribed norms for pH (6.5-8.5), dissolved oxygen (5.0 mg/l), total suspended solids (50 mg/l), chemical oxygen demand (100 mg/l), biochemical oxygen demand (30 mg/l) and Fecal Coliform (230 MPN/100ml).”

“Even on the perusal of the documents enclosed along with the covering letter dated 28.01.2025 sent by the In-charge Central Laboratory, UP PCB, it is reflected that the high level of fecal and total coliform has been found in various location,” said the order from the principal bench.

“Member Secretary, UP PCB, and the concerned State Authority who are responsible for maintaining the water quality in river Ganga at Prayagraj are directed to appear virtually on the next date of hearing February 19,” the order said.