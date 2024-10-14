Menu Explore
Mahakumbh-2025: 10 tourism information centres to be set up in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 14, 2024 10:38 PM IST

These centres will offer comprehensive assistance to visitors, enhancing the overall experience for those attending the grand event.

The department is establishing tourism information centres both within and around the Kumbh Mela area to ensure a smooth and information-filled experience, to welcome over 41 crore devotees and tourists expected to attend the Mahakumbh in January 2025.

Preparations underway for Mahakumbh-2025 in the Sangam area of Prayagraj. (Anil K Maurya)
The tourism department is setting up 10 temporary information centres outside the Kumbh Mela grounds.

According to Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer, Prayagraj, these centres will be located at all railway stations, bus stations, and temporary bus terminals in the city. The tourism directorate is currently in the process of issuing an e-tender to select an agency for the establishment of these centres.

These will offer information booklets in both Hindi and English covering all major tourist attractions in Prayagraj. These resources will also be available in digital format.

Additionally, a guidebook will be provided at the centres, along with a list of trained guides to assist tourists with their enquiries. Information regarding registered paying guest houses will also be accessible, helping visitors find suitable accommodations.

Furthermore, details about tent cities and tent colonies in the Mela area will be available at these centres.

If tourists are unable to obtain the necessary information from these centres at railway or bus stations for any reason, temporary centres will be established in the Kumbh Mela area to assist them.

The regional tourism officer has said that a temporary information centre will be located near each of the 30 thematic gates being constructed in the Kumbh Mela area.

An employee will be assigned to provide visitors with information about both the Kumbh Mela and the tourist attractions in Prayagraj. This employee will also be responsible for the maintenance of the thematic gates.

