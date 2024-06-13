Man kills wife, tries to pass it off as suicide

Gurugram: A 40-year-old man was arrested hours after he allegedly killed his wife and tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan in their house in Sector 40, police said adding that he suspected her of infidelity. Following the family’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Gurugram Sector 40 police station on Tuesday and police arrested the suspect later that evening. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the man who works as a gardener strangled his wife to death suspecting her of being involved in an extra-marital relationship in Silokhera village in Sector 40. The man allegedly had a strained relationship with his wife and they often fought with each other. He told the police that his wife had died by suicide but during interrogation, he confessed to the murder, they said.

Investigators identified the suspect as Satish Kumar of Kannoj in Uttar Pradesh. He informed the police on Tuesday morning that his wife Reena alias Naba (30) had died by suicide at their rented house in Indira Colony near Silokhara village.

Gurugram police spokesperson, Sandeep Kumar, said that the suspect had tried to mislead the police by hanging his wife’s body from a ceiling fan. He later informed the police that she had died by suicide.

Kumar said a police team was sent to the spot where the suspect was found along with his two children. “Police sent the body to the mortuary. The police and forensics team found the suicide suspicious and informed the family of the deceased,” he said.

Her family reached Gurugram and her brother, a native of Kanpur, filed a complaint against the husband for killing his sister.

“My sister got married 12 years ago and was living with her husband and two children. Since her marriage, my brother-in-law used to assault her. When we were informed about her death, we reached her house where we got to know that on Monday night, he had assaulted my sister and then strangled her to death,” said Sudama Singh, brother of the deceased.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday and police arrested the suspect later that evening.

He was produced before a court and sent to 14-days of judicial custody, police said.