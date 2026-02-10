A bike-borne man in his early thirties was shot dead by armed assailants, who also looted his motorcycle, in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Tuesday morning, police said. Man shot dead, his motorcycle looted in Madhubani

The incident occurred near Sarbaiji bridge on the Rampatti–Rajnagar road under the Rajnagar police station limits. The victim was identified as Jai Ram Mandal, a resident of Raghopur Balat village.

According to police, Mandal was on his way to work when two criminals intercepted him near Baghi Chaur and attempted to snatch his motorcycle. When he reportedly resisted, the assailants shot him at close range in the face and chest before fleeing with the bike. Mandal died on the spot.

Family members said Mandal worked at a customer service point (CSP) centre in Madhubani and had left home as usual for duty. They also said he had no known dispute with anyone. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.

Following the killing, irate villagers, including men and women, staged a protest by placing the body on the road at Rampatti Chowk, about 8 km east of Madhubani town, and blocked traffic, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. During the agitation, protesters damaged a police jeep parked nearby and attempted to enter Manmohan High School, where Plus Two examinations were underway.

Vehicular movement on the busy stretch remained disrupted for several hours.

Rajnagar station house officer Chandrakishor Tuddu said the body was sent to Madhubani Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination and a forensic team was called to collect evidence from the crime scene. The Madhubani Sadar sub-divisional police officer and the SDO (Sadar-I and II) rushed to the spot to supervise the investigation and restore order.

Later in the day, Madhubani superintendent of police Yogendra Kumar also visited the area and issued necessary instructions to officers.

SDO (Sadar) Chandan Kumar Jha said a special team would be formed to identify and arrest the assailants and that a speedy trial would be pursued to ensure justice. Police said efforts were underway to trace those involved and assured strict action against both the perpetrators of the murder and those responsible for the subsequent violence.