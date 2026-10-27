Mangaluru , A 41-year-old man from Mangaluru, employed in Israel, has been missing since October 16, prompting his family to seek urgent intervention from the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv and Israeli police. Mangaluru man working in Israel missing since Oct 16; family seeks Embassy help

Shadrak Emmanuel, also spelt Shadrack, a resident of Kodakkal in the Kannur locality near Padil in Mangaluru, travelled to Israel on May 16, 2025, on an employment visa arranged through a Mangaluru-based recruitment agency. He was working with a private company near Nazareth.

According to his wife, Daisy Emmanuel, the family last spoke to him during a WhatsApp video call at around 8.05 pm on October 16 this year. His last text message was sent at 8.49 pm that night.

Subsequent attempts by family members and acquaintances in Israel to contact him have been unsuccessful, and his mobile phone has remained unreachable.

Daisy wrote to the Indian Embassy on October 21, expressing concern for his safety and seeking immediate coordination with Israeli police and local authorities to trace him. The family has lodged a complaint with the Mangaluru city police commissioner, as well.

Family members said his phone location data and browsing history suggested he might have travelled towards Beersheba, about 200 km from his workplace, on the day he went missing.

They also found searches related to Hebron in his browsing history. The family said they feared he might have been caught up in unrest in the region, but there is no confirmed information about his whereabouts.

Emmanuel has two young children. The family has appealed to the Indian community in Israel for assistance and brought the matter to the attention of local public representatives.

Mangaluru MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said in a statement that he had written to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, urging it to help the family trace Emmanuel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.