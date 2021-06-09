Mau admn confiscates Mukhtar Ansari’s property worth 24 crore

The Mau administration on Wednesday confiscated property worth ₹24 crore in Mauja Khalsa in Dakshina Tola area of the district, registered in the name of two sons of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, police said.

Police claimed Ansari acquired this property allegedly from income generated through illegal means.

A police officer said Ansari purchased the plot in the name of his mother Rabia Begum in 2015.

After the death of his mother, as per the will, the property was recorded in the name of Ansari’s sons Abbas and Umar Ansari.

ADG Varanasi zone Brajbhushan said two constructed buildings had come up on the plot.

The property is along the four-lane road and its estimated value is ₹24 crore, as per the police.

ADG said Mau district magistrate on June 7 had passed an order to confiscate the property. As many as 49 cases are registered against Ansari.