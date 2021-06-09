Home / Cities / Others / Mau admn confiscates Mukhtar Ansari’s property worth 24 crore
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mau admn confiscates Mukhtar Ansari’s property worth 24 crore

The Mau administration on Wednesday confiscated property worth 24 crore in Mauja Khalsa in Dakshina Tola area of the district, registered in the name of two sons of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, police said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:50 PM IST

The Mau administration on Wednesday confiscated property worth 24 crore in Mauja Khalsa in Dakshina Tola area of the district, registered in the name of two sons of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, police said.

Police claimed Ansari acquired this property allegedly from income generated through illegal means.

A police officer said Ansari purchased the plot in the name of his mother Rabia Begum in 2015.

After the death of his mother, as per the will, the property was recorded in the name of Ansari’s sons Abbas and Umar Ansari.

ADG Varanasi zone Brajbhushan said two constructed buildings had come up on the plot.

The property is along the four-lane road and its estimated value is 24 crore, as per the police.

ADG said Mau district magistrate on June 7 had passed an order to confiscate the property. As many as 49 cases are registered against Ansari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.