MAY 13 CASE: Drug addict arrested for woman’s murder in Prayagraj

In a breakthrough, Colonelganj police on Tuesday cracked the murder case of a woman, Iram Hamid Siddiqui, whose body was found near the Mazar at Chandrashekhar Azad Park on May 13. Police have arrested a drug addict who confessed to having killed the woman with a motive of loot. Iram’s mobile phone has also been recovered from his possession, police said. Woman’s looted mobile and brick used in her murder has been recovered from the accused. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Station house officer (SHO) at Colonelganj police station Brajesh Kumar Singh said with the help of mobile surveillance and a tip-off, the police team received inputs about a suspect involved in the murder. On Monday night, police nabbed the suspect from the slums near Bhardwaj Park.

During interrogation, the suspect identified as 35-year-old Abhishek Goswami aka Golu confessed to having killed Iram Hamid Siddiqui.

Hailing from the Nawabganj area, Abhishek Goswami lives in the slums at Durga Puja Park in the Colonelganj area. Abhishek informed police that he is a drug addict and steals and loots mobiles which he sells for getting cash to buy drugs. He spotted Iram sitting alone at the Mazar in Azad Park and tried to snatch her mobile phone. However, Iram pushed him down and tried to raise an alarm. He then picked up a brick, assaulted Iram on her head multiple times and fled with her mobile phone.

On his confession, Iram’s looted mobile and brick used in her murder has been recovered, SHO added.

It is worth mentioning that a resident of Malviya Nagar area Iram Hamid Siddiqui’s body was found close to the Mazar inside Azad Park on May 13. Postmortem report revealed that Iram was assaulted multiple times with a stone on her head which resulted in her death on the spot.

