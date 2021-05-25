Minister’s brother appointment row: University VC sends report to governor

LUCKNOW Vice chancellor of Siddharth University, Kapilvastu, Prof Surendra Dubey on Monday confirmed that chancellor governor Anandiben Patel had sought a report about the appointment of state’s basic education minister’s younger brother in the university and said he had sent his report to the governor.

The appointment of Arun Kumar, UP’s basic education minister Satish Dwivedi’s brother, as assistant professor in psychology, under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota, had created a political storm with the opposition seeking minister’s resignation on the issue.

Arun’s wife is also an assistant professor in another institution, reason why opposition parties claimed that his appointment under EWS quota wasn’t justified.

However, the VC said the EWS certificate produced by minister’s brother was issued by the district administration. “If the document submitted by him turns out to be fake, the university will take action against him as per the rules which includes his termination and recovery of salary. Arun joined the university on May 21,” the VC added.

“I was not even aware that Arun is the brother of the basic education minister in the UP government,” the VC said adding that though he was aware of viral posts on social media pertaining to minister’s brother appointment, he would order a probe only if asked by a competent authority to do so.

“I will order probe only if any competent authority ask me to get the matter investigated. On the basis of social media reports, EWS certificate of the faculty members will not be made public,” the VC said.

“Posts were advertised in October or November 2019. Arun used EWS certificate that was valid for a period of one year. The last date for submitting application was December 2019. The scrutiny of the applications got delayed because of pandemic COVID-19 that broke out in March 2020. Subsequently, Arun was appointed by the selection committee in March 2021,” the VC said.

Meanwhile district magistrate Siddharth Nagar, Deepak Meena said the certificate of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) that was issued to the minister’s younger brother in 2019 by the district administration was “genuine”.

“It was valid for a period of one year. The university concerned must have cross checked its validity when he applied to the post of assistant professor,” the DM said.

IPS Amitabh Thakur and his wife social activist, Nutan Thakur lodged a complaint with governor Anandiben Patel, who is chancellor of the university, saying that prima facie the minister’s brother used EWS quota to get the job which “looks to be fake” and an inquiry should be set up to settle the dispute.

The basic education minister Satish Chand Dwivedi had denied any foul play in his brother’s appointment.

“My brother got selected to the post of assistant professor through a fair selection process followed by the university. Anyone having doubts on his selection may seek probe,” the minister said in a video statement.

The minister added that he was not involved in the selection process in any way. Asked about his brother using EWS quota, the minister said if a family member is earning well, it doesn’t mean that all members of the family are financially stable.

“My brother applied for the post using an income certificate issued by the district administration which must have been checked by the university,” said the minister who represents Itwa constituency in Siddharth Nagar district.