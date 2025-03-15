Menu Explore
NCRTC to introduce co-working spaces at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station

PTI |
Mar 15, 2025 03:34 PM IST

New Delhi, The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is set to launch Metro-Desk, a co-working space at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station, an official statement said on Saturday.

This initiative aims to transform transit spaces into business-friendly hubs, marking a first-of-its-kind coworking model within the Namo Bharat network, the statement read.

Designed to cater to professionals, entrepreneurs and small businesses in Ghaziabad and nearby areas, the workspace will be located in the station's concourse area, it stated.

It will feature 42 open workstations, 11 private cabins, and two meeting rooms, accommodating up to 42 individuals and 11 companies at a time, it read.

It also mentioned that the facility will offer high-speed internet, plug-and-play workstations, and modern amenities to ensure seamless productivity.

Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station, positioned at Meerut Tiraha Mor, sits at the crossroads of the Ghaziabad-Meerut route and benefits from its proximity to Shahid Sthal Delhi Metro Station, it stated.

According to the statement, the heavy footfall in this area makes it an ideal location for a co-working space, reducing commute time and offering easy accessibility for professionals.

The facility will integrate smart access through biometric entry and digital key cards, along with a dedicated digital platform for reservations, membership management and cashless transactions, it stated.

Additional features will include video conferencing setups, wireless screen sharing, tech-enabled brainstorming zones, and reliable fibre-optic connectivity for seamless virtual meetings, it said.

NCRTC is also allocating commercial spaces within and around Namo Bharat stations to enhance passenger amenities and generate non-fare revenue, it stated.

Currently, Namo Bharat operates on a 55-km stretch from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, covering eleven stations. The full 82-km corridor, including the Meerut Metro, is expected to be completed by 2025, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

