New molecule to reduce effects of anti-diabetic drugs synthesised at UIP, Naini

Experts of United Institute of Pharmacy (UIP), Naini, have synthesised a new active molecule which they claim if used in the formulation of new anti-diabetic medicine can give better results than conventional medicines. The team of experts who have designed the new molecule now granted a patent (HT Photo)

The patent office of government of India, New Delhi, has also granted patent certificate to this molecule entitled ‘Synthesis of Amide Derivatives of Vanillic Acid: In Silico Evaluation Docked Against Antidiabetic Target’ on February 19, 2024, with patent number 512162, principal, UIP, Alok Mukerjee said.

The existing anti-diabetic drugs have side effects like gastrointestinal disturbances, abdominal pain, liver inflammation etc but the new discovery can help minimise these side effects to a great extent, said Mukerjee.

The new active molecule has properties to lessen the side effects of new anti-diabetic drugs, he added.

Mukerjee is a member of the six-member team involved in the mission for the last six years. The other five members of the team include Shanti Bhushan Mishra, Nishi Gupta, Anil Kumar Singh, Shradhanjali Singh and Amit Kumar Singh of UIP.