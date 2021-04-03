New quota law applicable from May: Dushyant

Gurugram Haryana’s job reservation law which allows 75% quota in the private sector will come into force from May 1, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Friday.

“The job reservation act will come into force from May 1 and with this, every three out of four new jobs created from next month will go to the local youth from the state. The law has been made after holding detailed discussions with industries,” Chautala said, adding that jobs such as that of a security guard, driver or of similar nature do not require any special skills and there was no reason why they could not be given to the locals.

Last month, Haryana governor Satydeo Narain Arya gave assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, allowing 75% reservation to locals for jobs that have a salary of less than ₹50,000 per month in privately owned companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms situated in Haryana. The quota will apply for 10 years.

The assembly had late last year passed the bill, a key poll promise made by the ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party.

Chautala said jobs for which the required skill set was not available locally would be exempted from the law. He added that the government is in talks with the industry ahead of the implementation of the act. “We have also sought written suggestions from entrepreneurs,” he said.

“No law, when enforced, is perfect but the changes that are made thereafter ensure that it serves the purpose for which it is meant. We are flexible on the matter and the concerns raised by stakeholders will be addressed,” he said.

Several entrepreneurs have also made suggestions regarding technical posts in industries or private institutions in which special skills are required, the minister said. The jobs which require a specific technical skill set will be kept out of the purview of this law, he reiterated.

“This law already has many provisions to ensure that the existing industry does not face any trouble in sourcing manpower,” he said.

Gurgaon Industrial Association president J N Mangla said there is a strong apprehension among industrialists that the new law would impact their operations in the future. “The law needs to be reviewed and the suggestions put forth by the industry incorporated into the proposed rules. A situation should not be created where the industry feels harassed in the future,” he said.