Odisha boy died by suicide after school principal took away his mobile: Police

A 10th standard schoolboy was found hanging from a mango tree on the premises of a school in Odisha’s Khordha district on Friday morning, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police suspect that the boy died by suicide after the school principal took away his mobile phone.

Speaking on the incident, Khordha sub-divisional police officer Dilip Das said last night, the school principal took away his phone as the usage of a mobile device is not allowed in the school hostel premises.

“The school authorities found the boy hanging from a mango tree on Friday morning. We suspect the student may have taken the extreme step after his mobile phone was taken away,” he added.

Das said that a probe into the incident has been launched. “We are looking into all possible angles. The student’s family members have been informed about the incident,” the officer said.

The World Health Organization in 2019 said that children under two should not watch any screens, and under-fives should have no more than an hour of sedentary screen time.

High levels of screen time have been linked to delayed development of children aged between two and five. In 2018, the American Academy of Pediatrics said rising cellphone usage among children led to decreased sleep and distractibility, contributing to poorer academic performance.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

