Operation Abhyas: Gurugram carries out drill to test air raid preparedness

Gurugram: A large-scale civil defence drill was conducted across Gurugram on Wednesday, to raise public awareness and test emergency preparedness in case of an air raid. At exactly 4pm, a siren echoed through the city, signalling the start of the exercise. People across five key locations—Ambience Mall, Sector 4/7 Government School, Salwan Public School in Sector 15 Part 2, Hero MotoCorp at Hero Honda Chowk, and the Power Grid in Garhi Bajidpur— responded to the simulated alert with coordinated efforts. Firefighters, police personnel and NCC cadets during Operation Abhyas in Salwan Public School at Sector 15 Part 2 near Civil Lines police station in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, who led the initiative, monitored the entire drill from a central control room set up at the Mini Secretariat. The Tau Devi Lal Stadium served as the command staging area, from where five task forces led by senior officers were deployed. Each team carried out rescue operations, coordinated with police, civil defence, and fire services and simulated real-time evacuation and medical aid. At many sites, civilians trapped on upper floors were successfully rescued using mock emergency protocols.

Kumar said that the exercise, conducted under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ nationwide civil defence directive, aimed to test and strengthen Gurugram’s emergency response system. “This drill teaches citizens how to act swiftly and responsibly during an air raid. Knowing where to shelter, how to blackout a home, and how to assist others can save lives,” he said.

A scheduled blackout from 7.50pm to 8pm was also observed across urban and rural Gurugram. Residents actively participated, turning off lights and cooperating with officials, signalling strong community support. Civil defence teams, Red Cross volunteers, SDRF, and multiple departments jointly executed the drill, overseen by Gurugram Police commissioner Vikas Arora and senior administrative officers.

Officials reiterated that the drill was not only a test of infrastructure but also a means to mentally and physically prepare citizens for real emergencies. The DC urged the public to report any suspicious activities and reminded them that the state government has officially implemented the Incident Response System (IRS) under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to streamline emergency protocols.

The evening concluded with a review meeting at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where task force leaders briefed the DC and the police chief on the drill’s outcomes, successes, and areas of improvement.