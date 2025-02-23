Over 13.5k trains operated so far to facilitate Maha Kumbh pilgrims

With the mega religious fair, Mahakumbh 2025, nearing its end, data shows that around 12 to 15 crore pilgrims have utilised train services so far during the one-and-a-half-month-long event. Passengers in large numbers throng the Patna Railway station during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, in Patna on Saturday. (ANI)

To facilitate their transportation, the railways operated 13,667 trains since January 13.

Officials shared that the railways planned train operations based on estimated pilgrim numbers from different parts of the country.

Additionally, an emergency plan was in place to manage unexpected surges in crowd size during the Mahakumbh.

Given the usual rush in trains on normal days, special measures were taken to ease congestion on particular routes, trains, and major stations. Special trains were operated back-to-back based on demand, officials explained.

Records show that of the total 13,667 trains that have arrived at Prayagraj and its surrounding stations, carrying pilgrims, 3,468 special trains originated from the Mahakumbh area, while 2,008 trains arrived from outside the Mahakumbh region.

The remaining 8,211 were regular trains. Prayagraj has a total of nine stations, including Prayagraj Junction, from where these trains operate. At Prayagraj Junction alone, devotees benefited from 5,000 train services, said North Central Railway’s CPRO, Shashikant Tripathi.

According to the data, 92% of the trains were Mail, Express, Superfast, Passenger, and MEMU services, while 472 were Rajdhani and 282 were Vande Bharat trains.

Around 50% of the trains for pilgrims originated in Uttar Pradesh and reached the Prayagraj area, while 11% originated from Delhi, 10% from Bihar, and 3-6% from states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, he added.