Over 15 lakh candidates from U.P., Bihar to sit for SSC Constable Exam

A total of 15,20,063 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are set to appear for the computer-based examination for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Force and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) as well as Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles to be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

There are 11,18,823 candidates registered for the recruitment exam from UP and another 4,01,240 candidates from Bihar. A total of 46,47,646 candidates are registered for it from across the country, informed SSC officials.

A total of 97 examination centres have been set up by the Staff Selection Commission Central Region Office, Prayagraj for the exam including 69 in UP and 28 in Bihar, they added.

The recruitment examination will be held between February 20 and March 7 in four shifts daily: 9am to 10am, 11.30am to 12.30pm, 2.30 to 3.30pm and from 5pm to 6pm.

Sharing count of centres and candidates fr the two states of UP and Bihar, officials said that a total of 1,22,422 are registered to appear in the exam at seven centers of Agra, 24,429 at one centre of Aligarh, 11,943 at one centre of Arrah, 53,785 at three centres of Bareilly, 30,717 at two centres of Bhagalpur,

11,681 at one centre of Darbhanga, 26,274 at two centres of Gaya, 43,013 at four centres of Gorakhpur, 32,847 at two centres of Jhansi, 1,93,593 at 10 centres of Kanpur, 94,273 at four centres of Meerut, 23,886 at one centre of Moradabad, 23,355 two centres of at Muzaffarnagar, 66,775 at five centres of Muzaffarpur, 2,19,333 at Patna centre, 1,15,445 at nine centres of Prayagraj, 34,517 at two centres of Purnia and 1,97,022 candidates are registered to appear at 14 centres in Varanasi.

Online applications for this recruitment aimed to filling 26,146 vacant posts were accepted from November 24 till December 31, 2023.

Exam to be held in 13 languages

PRAYAGRAJ. The first phase of SSC Constable (GD) recruitment exam used to be conducted only in Hindi and English. But considering the convenience of non-Hindi and non-English speaking candidates, this time, the exam will be conducted in 13 languages. Maximum 29,60,405 candidates will take the exam in the Hindi language and 6,85,217 in English across the country. Likewise, 2,32,727 will do so in In Bengali, 1,53,277 in Marathi, 1,31,448 in Kannada, 1,27,038 in Telugu, 99,209 in Gujarati, 64,460 in Oriya, 63,441 in Assamese, 61,901 in Tamil, 48,123 in Punjabi, 19,205 in Malayalam, 636 in Manipuri, 547 in Urdu while 12 candidates will appear in the exam in Konkani.

Open posts for recruitment

PRAYAGRAJ: Through this recruitment, constables (general duty) are being recruited for organizations such as the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR). This time, the vacant posts include 6,174 in BSF, 11,025 in CISF, 3,337 in CRPF, 635 in SSB, 3,189 in ITBP, 296 in SSF, and 1,490 in AR.