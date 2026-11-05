People have stopped voting for thieves: Keshav Maurya hits back at Opp over vote theft allegations

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday dismissed opposition claims of electoral fraud, stating that the public has rejected “thieves,” and that opposition parties are creating a narrative of anarchy to cover their electoral losses. UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and other BJP leaders during the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Addressing a crowd in Civil Lines ahead of the BJP Kashi region’s “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” march, Maurya targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, challenging their allegations of electoral malpractice. He asserted that the BJP’s victories are a result of public mandate, not manipulation.

Countering Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that 13 crore votes had been stolen, Maurya cited official data from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, noting that this process has been conducted 12 times, 10 times under Congress governments, once under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government and now under the Narendra Modi administration.

During these verification exercises, he claimed that approximately 6.5 crore individuals could not be found at their registered addresses, three crore were deceased, and 48 percent had relocated. He accused opposition leaders of misleading the public to destabilize the country.

Highlighting the BJP-led government’s record, Maurya stated that, according to World Bank figures, 50 crore people have been lifted out of poverty over the past 12 years. Contrasting the security climate under the previous UPA regime with the current NDA government, he emphasised that India now responds to terror attacks decisively through surgical strikes, air strikes, and operations such as “Sindoor.”

He further noted that the Prime Minister has given the armed forces a free hand to utilise advanced military hardware including BrahMos missiles and Rafale fighter aircraft. He alleged that this projection of a strong India is unacceptable to leaders like Gandhi and Yadav.

Targeting the SP over its previous tenure in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya claimed that Prayagraj had become a hub for criminals and gangsters. Referencing gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, he asked if the public truly wanted such elements to return to power. He urged party workers to prepare for the 2027 assembly elections, telling them to ensure that the SP’s “cycle” is punctured and sent back to Saifai.

Other BJP leaders also addressed the gathering. Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ stated that the public has strengthened the BJP across the country since 2014. He claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the world’s third-largest military power, capable of striking back into enemy territory, much like the US and Israel.

Cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar alleged that opposition parties have failed to meet public expectations and are now facing the consequences at the ballot box. Minister of state (independent charge) Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ suggested that opposition leaders should explain their own electoral victories in states they govern instead of repeatedly alleging vote theft.

Minister of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal accused opposition parties of attempting to destabilize the nation because they cannot accept the growing global acceptance of Prime Minister Modi. Minister of state Hansraj Vishwakarma added that the public is closely observing both the developmental work of the government and the conduct of the opposition.

Following the addresses, Maurya and other leaders participated in the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march, which traversed several localities in the city.