Prayagraj advocate murder: Father-son duo arrested, search on for two absconding history-sheeters

The Colonelganj police on Friday arrested the main accused, Devendra Nath Mishra alias ‘Jhunne’, and his son, Nripendra Nath Mishra, in connection with the murder of advocate Satish Chandra Srivastava in Salori. Both were produced in court and sent to jail. For representation only

Advocate Satish Chandra Srivastava was allegedly shot dead on Thursday during a violent dispute over a piece of land in Salori. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife, Varsha Srivastava, Colonelganj police registered a case against four named accused and ten unidentified persons under charges including murder, rioting, assault and other relevant sections. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

Police also recovered the licenced revolver allegedly used in the murder, along with one spent cartridge and five live rounds. Following the recovery, additional charges under the Arms Act were added to the FIR.

According to police, the accused were arrested near the main gate of Beli Hospital. During interrogation, Devendra Nath Mishra reportedly admitted to having a long-standing dispute with the deceased over possession of the land. Police said both parties had previously filed cases against each other in connection with the property. On Thursday, Devendra, along with his son and several associates, entered the disputed premises by scaling a boundary wall in an attempt to take possession of the land. A confrontation followed, during which Satish Chandra was assaulted and allegedly shot with the licenced revolver recovered by police.

Meanwhile, a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination of the advocate’s body on Friday. The procedure was videographed, and doctors confirmed a fatal bullet injury. Around 2:30 pm, family members brought the body to the deceased’s residence in Salori, where relatives and fellow advocates staged a protest for nearly four hours. The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of all accused, demolition of the accused’s house and financial assistance of ₹50 lakh for the bereaved family. After police assured them that their demands would be forwarded to the government, the protest was called off and the last rites were performed at Rasulabad Ghat.

The investigation has also turned its focus on two local history-sheeters who have been absconding since the murder. The suspects, identified as Surajbhan Singh and Ashish Yadav alias Sunny, are residents of Katju Bagh Colony and are listed as history-sheeters at Colonelganj police station. Police sources said both have criminal backgrounds and have previously figured in cases involving disputes linked to advocates.