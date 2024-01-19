Prayagraj Christian community to also celebrate Pran Pratishtha

In a glimpse of the Ganga-Jamuni culture of Prayagraj, the Christian community has welcomed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. On January 22, St Joseph’s College will be decorated with diyas and songs in praise of Lord Ram will be sung. A hoarding of the temple consecration outside St Joseph’s College in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Prayagraj has a large population of the Christian community residing mainly in Myorabad, Naini, Rajapur and some families in Civil Lines.

While people of all faiths are enthusiastic over Pran Pratishtha, the Catholic Christian community will also celebrate the occasion on January 22. The celebration will take place on the initiative of Bishop Rt Rev Louis Mascarenhas and principal of St Joseph’s College, Rev Fr Thomas Kumar.

Hoardings have been put at the three entrance gates of the Saint Joseph’s College greeting people on the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram.

The college premises is being decorated with lighting for the occasion.

On January 22, diyas will be lit on the college premises and songs in praise of Lord Ram will be sung.

Father Thomas Kumar said Saint Joseph’s College has a tradition of celebrating the main festivals of all faiths.

Meanwhile, members of the Christian community at Myorabad also plans to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha. Community members will light diyas in their houses.