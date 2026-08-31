Prayagraj entrepreneurs gear up to showcase products, innovations at UPITS

: Interest among entrepreneurs and startups in Prayagraj in showcasing their products and innovations at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show has risen sharply, with more than 135 applications received for the fourth edition of the state’s flagship global business event. The platform is also expected to help new exporters understand market requirements and explore opportunities outside the state and country. (Fir representation only)

The fourth edition of the trade show will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Entrepreneurs from Prayagraj have applied under several categories, including One District One Product (ODOP), women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, One District One Commodity (ODOC) and new exporters, officials said.

Prayagraj deputy commissioner (industries) Sharad Tandon said seven entrepreneurs and innovators from the district had been selected in the first phase, with the number expected to rise as the selection process progresses. Of those selected, three are from the ODOP category, three from the women, MSME and startup categories, and one from the ODOC category, Tandon said.

With participation in the trade show growing year after year, officials see it as an opportunity for local businesses to move beyond traditional markets and establish direct links with buyers, investors, distributors and industry representatives. The platform is also expected to help new exporters understand market requirements and explore opportunities outside the state and country.

“The trade show provides entrepreneurs, innovators and exporters an opportunity to showcase their capabilities, connect with a wider business network and explore new markets,” Tandon said. The event, themed “UP for Global Growth”, aims to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s industrial strength, startups, ODOP products and investment potential on a global platform. It will bring together businesses, buyers, investors and other stakeholders, providing participating enterprises an opportunity to build commercial linkages.

For the first time, the trade show will also feature “One District One Cuisine”, aimed at highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s rich culinary traditions and traditional food products. The cuisine pavilion is expected to be among the new attractions at this year’s event.

The state government has set a target of signing more than 4,000 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during the event. It is also expecting business enquiries worth more than ₹13,500 crore and investment agreements exceeding ₹3,200 crore through the trade show.