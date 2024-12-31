Prayagraj will shine as a model of cleanliness: CM

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ) Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday again appealed to the citizens of Prayagraj to uphold the highest standards of cleanliness and hospitality during Mahakumbh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the miniature model of bio CNG plant, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Extending his New Year wishes, the CM said, “With everyone’s cooperation, the honour of hosting the Mahakumbh with full grandeur will not only reflect the efforts of the double-engine government, but also the pride of the people of Prayagraj. I appeal to the residents of Prayagraj to seize this opportunity to surpass the remarkable example of cleanliness and hospitality they set during the 2019 Kumbh. This time too, our Prayagraj will shine as a model of cleanliness and exemplary hospitality.”

He was addressing media persons, highlighting the extensive development and rejuvenation of Prayagraj, after conducting the meeting to review preparations for the mega fair.

“Over 200 roads have been upgraded, with single-lane roads converted to double lanes, double lanes to four lanes, and four lanes to six lanes. Of the 14 flyovers and ROBs planned, 13 have been completed, with the last one also nearing completion. Numerous beautification projects have also been undertaken within the city,” he shared.

Arrangements have been made within the city to establish holding areas for pilgrims, both at railway stations and in their vicinity. Additionally, the Mela authority has identified and developed parking spaces across 5,000 acres, located 2 to 5 km from Sangam along key routes to Prayagraj. These parking areas are equipped with checkpoints, robust security arrangements, and public address systems to ensure smooth and safe operations during the Mahakumbh, he added.

A 12-km-long temporary ghat is also being prepared, with most of it nearly ready. Additionally, a permanent ghat is under construction near Arail and is expected to be completed within two to three days.

He highlighted that approximately 530 km of checkered plates have been laid across the area, along with a 450-km pipeline for supplying clean drinking water. The fair is now almost fully prepared, with more than 7,000 organizations participating and over 1.5 lakh tents arranged by the Mela authority.

The CM emphasised that there will be no protocol restrictions on the day of the main bathing festivals, ensuring an inclusive atmosphere.

Under-construction steel bridge inspected

During his one-day visit to Prayagraj, the CM inspected the steel bridge under construction on the Ganga at Phaphamau, which will serve as an alternative to the ongoing six-lane bridge project. He emphasized that this steel bridge will be the most convenient route for people traveling to the Sangam during Mahakumbh.

The bridge will provide convenience to commuters from western UP, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan as they will be able to directly access the Mela area, avoiding the need to enter the city. The bridge will connect directly to the riverfront road along the Ganga, allowing smooth entry to the event.

The bridge, being constructed with the support of the Government of India, has successfully completed its load testing. Spanning approximately 450m, it is built with 4,500 tonnes of steel and features two lanes. Additionally, a 3-km approach road has been constructed to facilitate better connectivity.

Adityanath also inspected the Sangam Airawat Ghat and Sangam Nose Ghat to assess preparations for the Mahakumbh. The CM offered prayers at Sangam and performed ‘aarti’ at the revered site.

UP’s largest bio-CNG facility

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also reviewed the construction of the state’s largest bio-CNG facility being developed by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation at Arail at a cost of ₹177 crore and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the facility, directing officials to commence commercial operations at the earliest. He was accompanied by industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat, municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg and others.

The state’s largest bio-CNG facility, spanning approximately 12.5 acres near Jahangirabad and Arail Ghat in Naini, is expected to produce 21.5 metric tonnes of bio-CNG, 200 metric tonnes of manure, and 30 metric tonnes of briquettes on a daily basis.

The facility will enable the PMC to generate ₹56 lakh annually by converting municipal waste into valuable resources.