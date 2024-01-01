Prayagraj zone: Major dip in crime recorded last year following massive crackdown on criminals

Looking back at the statistics of the year gone by, the Prayagraj zone police have fared well under various statistics of controlling crime and punishing criminals. (Pic for representation)

Last year, the Prayagraj zone police arrested 13,256 criminals while 731 of them surrendered before the courts in different cases of crimes.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

An impressive 100 percent decrease was recorded in cases of kidnappings for ransom while 80 percent dip was recorded in cases of dacoity in comparison to earlier years. Prayagraj zone now includes Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot and Hamirpur districts.

Prayagraj district is excluded from the zone after the introduction of police commissionerate this year.

ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar said under the zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals, Prayagraj zone police focused on prosecution of identified cases and ensuring strictest punishment to the accused. As per directions of the government, effective steps were taken to control crime against women and cracking cases of crimes.

As per records of police, a decrease of 11 percent was observed in cases of loots while 1.17 percent dip was recorded in burglaries.

In cases of crimes against women, a 3.27 percent dip was recorded in murders and 3.99 percent dip in cases of rapes.

Police officials said that 42 criminals carrying reward of ₹25,000 and more were arrested while one notorious criminal was killed in an encounter in Prayagraj Zone last year.

Police registered 111 cases of Gangster Act against 450 criminals and arrested 351 of them. In 76 cases of gangster acts police attached assets worth ₹2 billion and 30.60 crores. Seven mafias of state level were identified and their properties worth around ₹20 crores were attached under Gangster Act. Six new gangs were identified and registered. History sheet of 25 criminals were also opened in the zone.

Besides bigger gangs and mafias, cops in the zone also attached properties of other mafias and criminals under Gangster Act worth ₹50.85 crore in 35 cases.

Zone police took action against two persons under National Security Act while 1039 criminals were registered under Goonda Act. Among them 442 were externed from the district.

Action was taken against 194 accused in 66 cases of Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

In the action against illegal liquor, Zone police registered 4,390 cases against 4,479 persons while seizing 39,598 litres of illegal English liquor, 57094 litres of illicit country liquor and destroying 11,075 kilograms of raw material and 247 liquor kilns.

Police registered 665 cases against 766 drug peddlers and seized 3887.10 kilograms of marijuana, 0.4 kilogram charas, 0.79 kilogram smack, 6.8 kilogram dod and 1600 tablets of diazepam.

Cops in the zone lodged 1244 cases of Arms Act and seized one semi automatic rifle, 30 rifles, 30 single and double barrel guns, 9 pistols, 1449 country made firearms and 2364 cartridges. Cops in the zone also busted 20 illegal firearm manufacturing units.

Under Operation Conviction cops ensured life sentence in 146 identified cases, in 46 identified cases 20 years imprisonment and less than 20 years in 227 identified cases. Moreover, life sentence was ensured in 91 other cases.

Under Operation Trinetra, zone police got 32,202 CCTV cameras installed at 10021 strategic locations.

Zone police disposed 31 complaints of sexual harassment, 770 domestic violence, 446 property disputes, and 2646 other cases.