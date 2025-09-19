Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital gets green signal for kidney transplant

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted official approval for kidney transplant procedures to begin at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Sangam City, an affiliated facility of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College. SRN Hospital in Prayagraj (HT FILE PHOTO)

The move brings significant relief to patients in Prayagraj and neighbouring districts, who until now had to travel to cities such as Lucknow or Varanasi for advanced treatment. According to SRN Hospital officials, the approval was granted after a three-member state government team carried out an inspection on August 30.

The inspection team reviewed the facilities at the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) building of SRN Hospital, including the modern operation theatre and the newly developed transplant unit. Based on their satisfactory report, the hospital was granted clearance, which will remain valid for five years, officials said.

With this approval, SRN Hospital has become the fifth government-run medical facility in Uttar Pradesh to provide kidney transplant services, alongside SGPGIMS, KGMU, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute in Lucknow, as well as BHU in Varanasi. The development represents a major step toward decentralising specialised healthcare in the state and improving access for patients in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Dilip Chaurasia, head of the urology department at SRN Hospital, said this is not just a milestone for Prayagraj but for the entire eastern region of the state.

“Now patients will no longer need to travel to Lucknow or Varanasi for kidney transplants. Our team has worked tirelessly, and today we see that hard work come to fruition,” he said.

Dr VK Pandey, principal of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, described the development as a landmark achievement in the medical college’s journey and in the expansion of quality healthcare services in the region.

This development is expected to benefit countless patients across eastern Uttar Pradesh, making advanced kidney care more accessible and reducing the burden on the state’s existing transplant centers, hospital officials stated.

Hospital officials added that the life-saving kidney transplant services will be offered at SRN Hospital at significantly lower costs compared to other government tertiary centres in the state, bringing much-needed relief to poor and middle-class patients.

In Uttar Pradesh, government kidney transplant centers such as SGPGIMS-Lucknow, KGMU-Lucknow, RMLIMS-Lucknow, and BHU-Varanasi operate as autonomous institutions or central/state universities, where treatment costs are relatively higher due to greater overheads. In contrast, SRN Hospital in Prayagraj—now approved for kidney transplants—is affiliated with a government medical college. This ensures patients will have access to government-subsidised treatment, along with coverage under schemes like Ayushman Bharat.