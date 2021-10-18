Home / Cities / Others / Priest killed, 3 hurt after health dept vehicle runs over their bike in Kaimur
Priest killed, 3 hurt after health dept vehicle runs over their bike in Kaimur

The three family members, along with the priest, were going to another village to fix the marriage of their girl
The driver and other occupants of the the SUV, which belonged to health department, fled the scene before police reached the place and seized the vehicle. (HT PHOTO)
By Prasun K Mishra

BHABUA:

A 70-year-old was killed and three members of a family critically injured in Kaimur district on Monday when the bike they were travelling on was hit by a four-wheeler on Bhabua-Mohania state highway under Bhabua Town police station limits, police said.

The three family members, along with the priest, were going to another village to fix the marriage of their girl.

The deceased was identified as village priest Sinhasan Dubey.

Critically injured Mahendra Bind, Shivmuni Bind and Vipin Bind were taken to Sadar hospital at Bhabua by locals where doctors referred them to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

The driver and other occupants of the the SUV, which belonged to health department, fled the scene before police reached the place and seized the vehicle.

“We are investigating the case,” said inspector Rama Nand Mandal, station house officer of Bhabua Town police station.

Sign out