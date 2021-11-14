RTI activist killed: Six arrested

Police have arrested six persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of RTI activist and journalist Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha. Benipatti DSP Arun Kumar Singh, when contacted, stated that a press release has been issued by Madhubani police in this regard.

According to the press release, the brother of the deceased had approached police for lodging a complaint about his missing brother.

The police put the mobile number of Avinash on technical surveillance. It turned out that Avinash had last talked to Purnkala Devi (24), a native of Arer police station area in Madhubani around 10 pm on November 9.

When police summoned Purnkala Devi for interrogation on November 11 she tried to mislead the investigation. However, later she revealed that Avinash had met her at Anurag healthcare, Benipatti.

However, when they came outside, five persons pounced on Avinash and took him towards the nursing home of one Dr K K Choudhary.

“My brother had filed many RTI applications against these illegal and unauthorised clinics and hospitals and healthcare establishments in his area running without licences,” said the deceased’s other elder brother Trilok Jha.

“These illegal clinic and nursing centre operators had joined hands to eliminate Avinash,” he added.

The police have arrested Purnkala Devi, along with five others identified as Roshan Kumar Sah, (23), Bittu Kumar Pandit (20), Dipak Kumar Pandit (24) and Manish Kumar ( 21). All are natives of Benipatti.

Police had recovered the charred body of the RTI activist on Friday evening from a bush near Urain village under the Benipatti police station area in Madhubani district.

Meanwhile, the founder of Mithila Students Union (MSU), Anup Maithil, has condemned the gruesome murder of the RTI activist.

“He was kidnapped and burnt alive for showing courage to file petitions against medical mafias in the regime of Nitish Kumar government, he alleged.