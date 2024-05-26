Sangam city expert to represent India at UNESCO meet

Gopal Mohan Shukla, a librarian at the Government Public Library, Prayagraj, has been invited to participate as the sole library expert from India in a meeting of experts on ‘Disaster Risk Management’ for memory institutions such as libraries, museums, and archives in Asia and the Pacific being hosted by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The event will take place between June 5 and June 7, in Bangkok, Thailand. Gopal Mohan Shukla (HT)

International experts will assemble at this meeting to discuss Disaster Risk Management (DRM) toolkits and their global implementation. This invitation marks Shukla’s fifth international professional visit, following previous engagements in Australia, Singapore, China, and Nepal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier this year, GM Shukla had demonstrated his expertise by chairing a technical session at a seminar on disaster management, jointly organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur, and the Indian Institute of Disaster Management, New Delhi. Additionally, he had participated in a national seminar on disaster management organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in New Delhi.

Shukla emphasises the critical lack of disaster management plans in most Indian libraries. “The New Delhi conference underscored the necessity and importance of disaster management in libraries,” he said.