SI booked for loot, assault and issuing threats to lawyer

A sub-inspector and three constables posted at Daraganj police station here have been accused of loot and issuing threats to a lawyer. A case has been registered against them at the same police station on the instructions of the court. (Pic for representation)

Lawyer Saurabh Yadav has filed a complaint against sub-inspector Brajesh Chaurasia and three constables for loot, using abusive language and issuing threats.

As per the complainant Saurabh Yadav, he was returning home in the wee hours of October 22 from Dussehra fair. The sub-inspector stopped him and asked him his name and occupation. Yadav claimed that SI Brajesh Chaurasia assaulted him as soon as he told him that he was a lawyer.

The constables beat him up with sticks and looted his gold ring and chain. Yadav received injuries to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment when he started bleeding. The cops issued him death threats while on the way to the hospital. Yadav further claimed that his father reached the police station on receiving information where cops misbehaved with him as well.

Yadav demanded that footage of CCTV cameras installed at crossing in the area should be included in the investigation. Police officials said an FIR has been registered and further investigations were being carried out in this connection.