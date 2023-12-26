close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / SI booked for loot, assault and issuing threats to lawyer

SI booked for loot, assault and issuing threats to lawyer

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 26, 2023 06:41 PM IST

Lawyer Saurabh Yadav has filed a complaint against sub-inspector Brajesh Chaurasia and three constables for loot, using abusive language and issuing threats.

A sub-inspector and three constables posted at Daraganj police station here have been accused of loot and issuing threats to a lawyer. A case has been registered against them at the same police station on the instructions of the court.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

Lawyer Saurabh Yadav has filed a complaint against sub-inspector Brajesh Chaurasia and three constables for loot, using abusive language and issuing threats.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the complainant Saurabh Yadav, he was returning home in the wee hours of October 22 from Dussehra fair. The sub-inspector stopped him and asked him his name and occupation. Yadav claimed that SI Brajesh Chaurasia assaulted him as soon as he told him that he was a lawyer.

The constables beat him up with sticks and looted his gold ring and chain. Yadav received injuries to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment when he started bleeding. The cops issued him death threats while on the way to the hospital. Yadav further claimed that his father reached the police station on receiving information where cops misbehaved with him as well.

Yadav demanded that footage of CCTV cameras installed at crossing in the area should be included in the investigation. Police officials said an FIR has been registered and further investigations were being carried out in this connection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out